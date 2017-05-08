Increased Tension was Reported at Line of Contact

Increased tension was reported at the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani armed forces on May 6, 7 and the morning of May 8. The enemy breached the ceasefire 160 times, firing over 2600 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. In the eastern direction the Azerbaijani forces also used 60 mm mortars on May 7 (7 projectiles) and mounted automatic grenade launchers (7 projectiles).

The front units maintain total control over the line of contact, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic states.