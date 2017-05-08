On May 7, at around 10 pm, the Azerbaijani side started firing in several parts of the border with Tavush region of Armenia, the spokesperson for the Armenian Armed Forces informed on Facebook. “Today the enemy started fire in several parts of the border of Tavush region at around 10 pm. They fired from different firearms, the fire stopped after answering them, no casualties. At the moment the situation is calm,” he wrote.
Enemy Stopped Fire After Armenian Side Answered
