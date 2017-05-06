Leg of Injured Serviceman was Amputated

The leg of Shiraz Kamo Sahakyan, serviceman from Choratan community of Tavush region, injured in the result of a landmine blast on May 4, has been amputated, the head of municipality Varuzhan Baghmanyan told armtimes.com. “His leg was injured, one leg was amputated, his life is not threated, his situation is normal,” Baghmanyan said. He also informed that the serviceman born in 1969 is married, has a son and a daughter. They are students.