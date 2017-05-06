On May 5 and in the morning of May 6 the enemy breached the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani armed forces, firing over 580 times in the direction of the Armenian front posts.

The Defense Army of Artsakh informed that the Azerbaiani armed forces used a 60 mm mortar (11 projectiles) in the eastern and northeastern directions of the line of contact.

The front units of the Defense Army answered. As of now, the situation is relatively calmer.