On May 5 and in the morning of May 6 the enemy breached the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani armed forces, firing over 580 times in the direction of the Armenian front posts. The Defense Army of Artsakh informed that the Azerbaiani armed forces used a 60 mm mortar (11 projectiles) in the eastern and northeastern directions of the line of contact. The front units of the Defense Army answered. As of now, the situation is relatively calmer.
Defense Army Answered
- Country - 06 May 2017, 12:41