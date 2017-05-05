Up to 1000 Died on Azerbaijani Side Last April

The minister of defense of Artsakh Republic Levon Mnatsakanyan stated in a press conference on May 5 that during the attacks last April the Azerbaijani army had up to 1000 deaths, Armenpress informed.

According to him, during that attack about 2000 were injured on the Azerbaijani side, and they had to request Russia to mediate ceasefire. He reminded that last April the enemy initiated military actions as it believed it could resolve the Karabakh issue through the use of force.

“The enemy involved its entire arsenal in the military actions, though in different statements it is said that it was not used at full but I don’t share this opinion. Both special units and subdivisions, mass destruction weapons, artillery, rockets, massive armored vehicle units, modern technology weapons, including unmanned aerial vehicles, big caliber weapons of foreign, not Azerbaijani origin, were used,” Levon Mnatsakanyan said, adding that simultaneous military actions in all directions prompt us that there was a general planned attack.