OSCE Office Will Close on Azerbaijan's Demand

The spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan has commented on the recent developments relating to the OSCE office in Yerevan for news.am, Armenpress informed.

“Azerbaijan has appeared in total isolation within the OSCE due to its destructive approaches. The OSCE chairmanship, the participants, the secretariat support the OSCE Yerevan office and only Azerbaijan, abusing the principle of consensus of the office according to which even one country can veto decision making, is against further operation of the OSCE office in Yerevan, thereby opposing the entire organization,” the spokesperson said.

“In its address the Armenian delegation in the OSCE dwelt on all the steps which Armenia has taken together with the former German and current Austrian chairmanships with a view to extending the mandate of the Yerevan office. The Armenian side also presented a summary of the actions of Azerbaijan aimed at the closure of the Yerevan office which intensified when the Austrian and German chairmanships of the OSCE clearly denied Baku’s fabricated accusations against the office,” Balayan said.

According to him, the Austrian chairmanship and the participant countries were unable to return Azerbaijan onto the constructive path not to set hindrances to the activities of the OSCE office in Yerevan, the spokesperson for the Armenian MFA stated.

Armenia will remain a proactive member of the OSCE, contributing to the goals of the organization. The Armenian side is ready to consider the proposals on implementation of the OSCE programs in Armenia, Tigran Balayan concluded.