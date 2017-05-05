Azerbaijan Had to Ask Moscow to Mediate Ceasefire: Levon Mnatsakanyan

On April 5 the commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh Republic, Lieutenant General Levon Mnatsakanyan held a press conference.

Levon Mnatsakanyan commented on Azerbaijan’s attacks against Artsakh Republic last April, noting that though the enemy used its entire arsenal, the Defense Army successfully thwarted the plans of the Azerbaijani side, and like in May 1994, in April 2016, Azerbaijan had to ask official Moscow to mediate a ceasefire.

The commander of the army noted that after April 2016 tremendous equipment and furnishing, engineering and fortification works were performed and new technologies were introduced, assuring that the Defense Army remains capable of performing its military task and securing people’s security and peaceful coexistence. He believes that all attempts by the enemy to resolve the issue of Artsakh using force are doomed to failure.