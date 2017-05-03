Today the Central Electoral Commission has received applications from 11 members of parliament demanding to void their earlier applications waiving parliamentary seats, the chair of the CEC Tigran Mukuchyan stated during the meeting of the CEC. He said applications were submitted by Vahan Karapetyan, Khachik Manukyan, Ararat Zurabyan, Mushegh Saghatelyan, Hrant Davtyan, Arthur Manukyan and Artyom Tsarukyan.

“In the morning applications were submitted informing that their previous applications were void and they do not waive their parliamentary seats. They stated in their applications that they wanted to take part in the meetings,” Mukuchyan said.

The aforementioned people participated in the meeting of the CEC. The head of the CEC said 9 waivers were received from the Republican Party, 3 waivers from the ARF, 23 from Tsarukyan alliance.

The CEC decided to void the registration of the candidates who had resigned and waived mandates.

In particular, the registration of 9 members of parliament elected on the ticket of the Republican Party – Vigen Sargsyan, Taron Margaryan, Armen Amiryan, Artak Zakaryan, Arman Sahakyan, Karen Botoyan, Samvel Sanamyan, Arus Arushanyan, Vahe Hakobyan – was voided. This means they will not be in parliament.

The CEC voided the registration of the following members of parliament of Tsarukyan alliance: Samvel Adamyan, Vazgen Poghosyan, Lyova Khachatryan, Armen Avetisyan, Arthur Mamoyan, Arman Abovyan, Margarita Hovsepyan, Narine Arakelyan, Arayik Kesoyan, Karen Arakelyan and Samvel Alexanyan.

The CEC did not void the registration of 8 of 12 members of parliament who claim their waivers back. Hence, Harutiun Gharagyozyan, Napoleon Azizyan, Khachik Manukyan, Artyom Tsarukyan, Vahan Karapetyan, Sergey Bagratyan, Ararat Zurabyan and Arthur Manukyan will go to parliament.

The CEC also voided the registration of three members of parliament of ARF – Davit Lokyan, Levon Mkrtichyan and Artsvik Minasyan.

The CEC drafted a protocol on provision of mandates to the members of parliament.