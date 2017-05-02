CEC Has Received Waivers of Parliament Mandates

Several members of the Republican Party and the Armenian Revolutionary federation have submitted their waivers of parliament mandates to the Central Electoral Commission, the spokesperson for the Central Electoral Commission Hermineh Harutiunyan told Armenpress.

Harutiunyan did not answer the question on how many such submissions there were but she noted that the Commission will meet on May 3, and the names of these candidates will be known.

The CEC will draw up a report after the meeting.