Baghanis Village was Under Intensive Fire by Azerbaijan

The village of Baghanis in Tavush region has undergone the most intensive gunfire since the beginning of the year, the head of Baghanis told Armenpress.

“The fire took place in the evening of April 28, between 9pm and 11pm, the night was peaceful. The damage was to roofs, windows, cars. Thanks God we don’t have human losses, injuries, we are busy with our everyday chores,” the head of community said.

He informed that like during the previous firings, this time the village administration has set up a commission to deal with the compensation of damage.

“Inquiries are made and the size of damage is assessed. So far in all similar cases was normal compensation was provided by the regional administration, the government. At the moment, a task has been assigned to assess damage,” Narek Sahakyan said.