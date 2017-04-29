On April 28 and in the night of April 29 the enemy breached the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani armed forces 35 times, firing over 350 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. In the southern direction of the line of contact the Azerbaijani armed forces used a 60 mm mortar (3 projectiles) and a mounted automatic grenade launched (2 projectiles). The front units of the Defense Army answered to suppress the enemy’s aggressive actions, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic informed.