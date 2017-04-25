Serviceman Was Killed in Artsakh

A serviceman of the defense army was deadly wounded from fire in the result of the ceasefire violation by Azerbaijan, the press office of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic informed.

On April 24 and in the morning of April 25 the Azerbaijani side breached the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani forces over 50 times, firing 800 times. The Azerbaijani armed forces used sniper rifles in the southeastern and eastern directions (50 shots). On April 24, at around 17:50, Narek Hmayak Harutiunyan, 1997 was deadly wounded in one of the military units located in the eastern direction of the Defense Army, the Ministry of Defense informed.

The front units of the Defense Army answered to suppress the enemy’s activity.