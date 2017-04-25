New postcard with one stamp dedicated to the theme ““Anoush” opera. Avag Petrossian”

In 2017 on April 21st “HayPost” CJSC cancelled and put into circulation a postcard with one stamp dedicated to the theme ““Anoush” opera. Avag Petrossian”. The cancellation took place in the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet after A. Spendiarian.

The postcard has been designed with a print run of 500 pcs. The author of the postcard’s design is the designer of “HayPost” CJSC David Dovlatyan.

The postage stamp of the postcard depicts the RA People’s Artist, tenor Avag Petrossian in the role of Saro and the RA People’s Artist, soprano Gohar Gasparian in the role of Anoush against the background of the building of the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet after A. Spendiarian.

The bottom left corner of the postcard depicts the old posters of “Anoush” opera under the theater curtains.

The participants of the postcard signing ceremony were the RA Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Mr. Arman Khachatryan, the RA Minister of Culture Mr. Armen Amiryan, the son of Avag Petrossian, a conductor and pianist Mr. Ara Petrossian, Acting Chief Executive Officer of “HayPost” CJSC Haik Avagyan.

Date of issue: April 21, 2017

Designer: David Dovlatyan

Printing house: “Asoghik”

Stamp size: 25,0 x 35,0 mm

Postcard size: 150,0 x 110,0 mm

Print run: 500 pcs.