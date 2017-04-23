Enemy Used Grenade Launchers

On April 22 and in the morning of April 23 the enemy breached the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani forces around 35 times, firing over 600 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. In the eastern direction of the line of contact the Azerbaijani armed forces used a mounted anti-tank grenade launcher (10 projectiles) and in the northeastern direction an automatic antitank grenade launcher (8 projectiles). The front units of the Defense Army control the front line and continue reliable protection of the military posts, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic informed.