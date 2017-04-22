Conscript Injured in Artsakh Has Been Taken to Hospital in Yerevan

The 19-year-old conscript Tatul Harutiunyan injured on April 17 by the Azerbaijani fire in Artsakh has been transferred from the hospital of Stepanakert to the Central Military Hospital of the RA Ministry of Defense in an extremely severe state, the department of information and public outreach of the RA Ministry of Defense informed. The MoD informed that Tatu Harutiunyan has a head injury. He has undergone surgery. Doctors describe his state as extremely severe.