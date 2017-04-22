Prime Minister's Time Is Up: Countdown Starts

The protest of the sellers of clothes markets at the building of government yesterday is, in fact, the first day of the real tenure of Karen Karapetyan as prime minister and, at the same time, the countdown of his tenure. The point is that since his appointment there has been a six-month consensus to give him full freedom to act to contribute to the shaping of the new image of the Republican Party and to appear to the public with that image and to use it during the elections. One has to admit that it was a success, the prime minister’s original behavior and statements on changes, investments and other things were aimed at shaping that image. On April 2 the government achieved an almost perfect result of the votes for candidates on the rating list under the banners with the face of Karen Karapetyan. At the same time, the six-month period of freedom and drive expired. The current stage is that of post-electoral reshuffle with a purpose of shaping a new status quo in 2018 as the transition to the new governance takes place. Karen Karapetyan can be both a subject and an object of this process. The press reports that the government is no longer going to tolerate his manner of speech and statements. This is interesting information because these statements are, in the long run, aimed at the reform of the existing economic and political system and ousting of the criminal oligarchy, whether there is such a purpose or not. The protest of the sellers brought Karen Karapetyan down from his height of drive to the ground of the complicated setting in Armenia. Perhaps it was the first sparrow because different layers of the public who are in the so-called domain of the oligarchy can also take to the street and be guided, as was stated in the statement of the SRC. It means that the SRC or Karen Karapetyan had perceived in that same way and accepts the challenge. From that moment, whether he wants or not, Karen Karapetyan becomes a political prime minister, and at that point the countdown of the period until April 2018 starts for him. So far he has positioned himself as a manager but this year he has had to do politics and act as a prime minister not to become an object of politics and a scapegoat.