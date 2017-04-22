Front Units of Defense Army Answered

On April 21 and in the morning of April 22 the enemy violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani armed forces 50 times, firing about 520 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. In the eastern direction of the line of contact the Azerbaijani armed forces used a mounted antitank grenade launcher (5 projectiles). The front units of the Defense Army answered in case of necessity and undertook actions for reliable defense of the military posts, the press office of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic informed.