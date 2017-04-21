Azerbaijani Armed Forces Used 60mm Mortar

On April 20 and in the morning of April 21 the enemy breached the ceasefire 35 times firing over 400 times in the direction of the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani armed forces. In the eastern direction of the line of contact the Azerbaijani armed forces used a 60 mm mortar (1 projectile). The front units of the Defense Army answered to suppress the enemy’s aggressive activity and continued to perform their military duty.