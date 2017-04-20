Azerbaijan Fired from Antitank Grenade Launcher

On April 18 and in the night of April 19 the enemy breached the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani armed forces over 55 times using firearms of different calibers to fire 760 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. In the northern direction the Azerbaijani armed forces used an antitank grenade launcher (2 projectiles). Last night the enemy continued to use sniper guns in different directions of the line of contact, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic informed.

