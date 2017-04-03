How Much Money Parties Spent for Election 2017

Tigran Babikyan, the head of the control and audit service of the Central Electoral Commission, has published information about money transfers to the electoral funds of the parties and blocs running in the parliamentary elections and expenses. In a briefing on April 2 Tigran Babikyan reminded that within 7 days from nomination the political forces must open bank accounts for their electoral funds. “All the political forces which were nominated opened the accounts of their electoral funds within the time prescribed by law,” Babikyan said. Yelq bloc: 42,417,140 AMD was transferred, 41,663,109 AMD was spent, the balance is 753,950 AMD. Free Democrats: 9,488,000 was transferred, 9,487,188 was spent, the balance is 812 AMD. Armenian Rebirth Party: 72,315,000 AMD was transferred, the balance is 974 AMD. Tsarukyan bloc: 157,392, 686 AMD was transferred, 155,209,690 AMD was spent, the balance is 2,182, 996 AMD. Congress-PPA bloc: 74,911, 600 AMD was transferred, 74,718,463 AMD was spent, the balance is 193,136 AMD. Armenian Communist Party: 9,553,000 AMD was transferred, 9,302,952 AMD was spent, the balance is 250 AMD. Republican Party of Armenia: 393,163,800 AMD was transferred, 379,974,000 AMD was spent, the balance was 13,189,728 AMD. Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan bloc: 88,790,506 AMD was transferred, 88,769,166 AMD was spent, the balance is 21,340 AMD. ARF: 30,063,200 AMD was transferred, 30,062,895 AMD was spent, the balance is 305.