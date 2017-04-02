Exit Poll: First Picture of Voting Results

The head of the Armenian Sociological Association Gevorg Poghosyan has presented the data of the exit poll on April 2. The exit poll was conducted in 125 polling stations all over Armenia. The poll was conducted in collaboration of The Gallup Organization experts. According to Gevorg Poghosyan, the picture is as follows: Republicans 46%, Tsarukyan bloc 25%, YELQ bloc 10%, ARF 5%. According to the exit poll, the other forces have 3-4%, Free Democrats and the Communist Party have 2% each. Mediamax reminds that the same organizations conducted an exit poll in 2013 and published the following data: Serzh Sargsyan 58%, Raffi Hovannisian 32%. The official outcome was Serzh Sargsyan 58.64% and Raffi Hovannisian 36.75.