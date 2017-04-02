CEC Published Total Voter Turnout: 60.86%

The Central Electoral Commission has summed up the vote to parliament on April 2 and published the voter turnout as of 8 pm, the time when the polling stations close. According to the head of the Central Electoral Commission, of 2,587,706 voters 1,574,947 or 60.86% have voted. As of 5 pm, 51% of voters had voted. To compare, in the parliamentary election 2012 the total turnout was 62.35%. 1,573,053 of 2,523,101 voters voted.