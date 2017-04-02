Parliamentary Election Started

Today Armenia is holding a parliamentary election. Nine political forces, including 5 political parties and 4 blocs, are running in the election: the Republican Party of Armenia, the Armenian Rebirth Party, the Free Democrats, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, the Armenian Communist party, as well as the Yelq, Tsarukyan, Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan and Congress-People’s Party of Armenia blocs. The voting will take place from 8 am till 8 pm, in 2009 polling stations. According to the police information, the total number of voters is 2,564,195. To appear in the parliament, the parties must get at least 5%, and blocs must get at least 7%. The number of members of divisional electoral commissions is 28,277. 197 police officers have been seconded to polling stations. 120 media (89 local and 31 international) and 55 observation organizations will cover the parliamentary election.