Situation at the Line of Contact

On March 25 and the night of March 26 the enemy breached the ceasefire at the line of contact around 20 times, firing over 250 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. The front units of the Defense Army answered in case of necessity. On March 26 and in the night of March 27 the enemy breached the ceasefire around 40 times, firing over 340 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. On March 27 and in the night of March 28 the enemy violated the ceasefire 30 times using firearms of different calibers, including sniper rifles, firing over 400 times. The front units of the Defense Army keep the situation under control and answer only in case of necessity, the press office of the NKR Ministry of Defense informed.