Head of Central Electoral Commission on Voiding Republican Ticket

The chair of the Central Electoral Commission Tigran Mukuchyan told Lragir.am he does not remember a single case when the registration of the electoral ticket of a political party is voided in an election. The CEC is going to discuss the claim of the ORO bloc to void the registration of the electoral ticket of the Republican Party. Note that following the scandal of revealed telephone conversations with Republican directors of schools the ORO bloc submitted an application requesting CEC as a body that registers the party tickets of the party to void the registration of the party ticket. The disclosure by the Union of Informed Citizens shows that the principals of schools and nurseries are collecting votes for the Republican Party in the electoral period. In answer to our question Tigran Mukuchyan said the application must be discussed in the meeting of the CEC. “As soon as it is discussed, we will say. I have no right to say something early. If there is an application, it is processed, and during the proceedings a decision is made. You will learn from the committee for legal position when there is a decision. Currently the application is being processed, explanations are needed, this is a normal procedure,” Mukuchyan said, adding that the meeting will be soon. The head of the Union of Informed Citizens Daniel Ioannisyan and the ORO bloc have cited Article 19 Para 8 of the Electoral Code which provides that if there is a continuous breach of rules of the electoral campaign that may have a significant impact on the results of the vote or the consequences of the breach cannot be eliminated, the electoral commission which has registered the candidate, the electoral ticket of the political party running in the election applies to court to void the registration. Tigran Mukuchyan did not answer the question whether this article can be applied to this specific case. In answer to the question whether there have been previous cases, he said: “I don’t remember such a case, at least I don’t remember.”