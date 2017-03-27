Seiran Ohanyan: Who's the Smuggler of Igla?

“Let them first answer who is the person who has smuggled that Igla from another country. Let that person appear and share the information. What we saw in the pictures was a pipe-like tool without different mechanisms which cannot fire,” the leader of ORO bloc Seiran Ohanyan told reporters today. In answer to the inquiry of reporters whether suggestions that Igla was intended for political aims, such as downing the planes and helicopters of officials are possible, Seiran Ohanyan said: “As to politicization, we can draw the following conclusion – it depends on from which point of view we are looking at it. If we definitely want to hit a political force amid this process which has the strength, is not under control and has growing popularity, we can say, of course, that the aims are political. But let the law enforcement [agencies] investigative and inform us. I insist again that if they have other information, they should at least inform through their method of choice – the media – then through new legal facts.” Seiran Ohanyan says they still insist that they do not support solution of problems with weapons.