March 22 Is Unlucky for Samvel Babayan: He's Arrested for the 2nd Time

Today the National Security Service has arrested the ex-commander of the NKR Defense Army Samvel Babayan for an attempt to smuggle an Igla zenith rocket complex to Armenia. According to the National Security Service, it was the order of Babayan. Others were arrested too. By the way, the previous arrest of Babayan was on 22 March 2000 for the attempt on the life of the NKR president Arkady Ghukasyan. At that time he was sentenced to 14 years but served 4.5 years and was set free and moved to Armenia. In Armenia he established the Alliance Party and started doing business. However, both lasted short and he left for Russia for a while. Samvel Babayan returned from Russia last April, after the military actions. He went to Stepanakert, and his visit caused a scandal. He said he had gone to Stepanakert to prevent Arkady Ghukasyan from returning though he repeated Serzh Sargsyan’s “theses” regarding the war. Later Babayan was active during the parliamentary elections, supporting the ORO Alliance. Babayan gave interviews and was tough on possible bloodshed and shocks.