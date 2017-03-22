Joint Statement of Seyran Ohanyan, Raffi Hovannisian and Vardan Oskanyan on arrest of Samvel Babayan

Today the former Minister of Defence of NKR, the army commander of Liberation Army, Hero of Artsakh, lieutenant general Samvel Babayan was detained by National Security Service. The measures taken by the government were predictable. The obvious provocation organized against the "Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan" alliance, as well as the massive pressures against the headquarters and the Parliament candidates were sought to spread an atmosphere of fear and hinder our work. Today they found other methods to implement their intentions. It is noteworthy that this move was being prepared against Samvel Babayan with the help of some public figures, as well as through overt and covert pro-government media. We evaluate this behavior exercised by the government is aimed at spreading the atmospher of fear and affecting the results of the elections in an illegal way. "Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan" Alliance continues its normal work. Do not be provocative. Our bodies, parliamentary candidates and supporters continue their work with triple enthusiasm. We call upon the international community, observers, diplomatic missions to keep in the center of attention this case linked to Babayan which has obvious political overtones and directed against the free expression of will of our citizens. We call on the political parties, human rights organizations, civil society and our compatriots of Artsakh and Diaspora to make an adequate assessment of what happened. We call on our society, every citizen to draw conclusions after this incident, to actively participate in the election process, to act in favor of the amendments in unity on April 2, and form a new government.