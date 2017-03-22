Three Arrested for Smuggling Rocket, Including Samvel Babayan

The National Security Service informed today that three people were arrested form smuggling an Igla zenith rocket to Armenia, including the statesman Samvel Babayan, ex-minister of defense of NKR.

Intelligence and investigative actions allowed acquiring credible information that the acquisition of the indicated zenith rocket complex and the person who organized its transportation with preliminary agreement and on the order of Samvel Babayan.

According to the expert’s conclusion, the 9M39 missile which is a component of the zenith rocket complex is fit for use and is ammunition.

Note that earlier today the National Security Service announced that reports came that some citizens of Armenia intended to smuggle Igla zenith-rocket complex to Armenia.

The investigative actions and intelligence allowed detecting and confiscating an Igla barrel and a 9M39 rocket, the National Security Service informed.