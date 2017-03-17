Rally and March in Memory of Arthur Sargsyan

A rally has been called on Freedom Square in memory of Arthur Sargsyan. The demands are as follows: 1. Arthur must be buried at the cemetery of Yerablur; 2. All the people who were directly or indirectly related to Arthur’s death, including the minister of justice, the prosecutor general, the investigator, must be held responsible, 3. The government which did March 1 must leave together with Serzh Sargsyan. Live broadcast by 1in.am.