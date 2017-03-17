Commander of Defense Army of Artsakh and Two High-Ranking Military Officials Were Taken to Hospital with Injuries

SHAMSHYAN.com informed that the commander of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, Lieutenant-General Levon Mnatsakanyan, as well as the commander of one of the military units and a high-ranking officer of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh were taken to the military hospital of Stepanakert. They were taken to hospital from the front line. The website informs that their life is not in danger. They have some light injuries caused by an explosion.