First Week in Review

As the first week of the electoral campaign is over, it is possible to draw some conclusions. The Republicans have found a good way of bypassing issues of mistakes during ten years of government. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan is the face of the campaign of the Republican Party. It is meaningless to ask questions to him about the past and about the mistakes. The technology of the electoral campaign of the Republican Party is to “erase” from the memory of voters the dark past and speak about the bright future. Because only positive things should be spoken about future, the electoral campaign is transformed to “positive expectations”. Gagik Tsarukyan is also speaking about the future but from another point of view. He says that the Central Electoral Commission does not allow him to “help” people during the electoral campaign and therefore promises to “help after April 2”. Karen Karapetyan’s and Gagik Tsarukyan’s futurism is different, of course. By the way, Gagik Tsarukyan never became opposition and does not allow his supporters to criticize Serzh Sargsyan. In answer to such an attempt by one of his voters he asked not to “politicize”. At one time Gagik Tsarukyan was contending for the title of “Armenian Ivanishvili”. The ex-minister of defense Seiran Ohanyan has announced that he will carry out prompt reforms like Sahakashvili, noting that the conflict with Russia was the mistake of the ex-president of Georgia. The novelty of this election is the existence of two forces which speak about the revision of relations with Russia, leaving the Eurasian Union and integration with the Euro-Atlantic organizations. They are the Way-Out Alliance and the Free Democrats. Another peculiarity of the electoral process is the total dissatisfaction with the rating-based system. Many people think that this system has complicated the elections, which has enabled Serzh Sargsyan and the “governors” of elections to maneuver.