Investment of Over 25 Billion AMD Is Expected in Health Care

In the current year one of the most expected investments in health care is the donation of 200 ambulances from China to Armenia. The agreement with the Chinese ambassador was reached in December 2016. The program will improve the quality of emergency services, especially in the regions. The first consignment of ambulances will arrive in Armenia in the current year. The Chinese government will invest 4.8 billion Armenian drams in this program. Another program implemented in a collaboration of the United States and Armenian government will strengthen laboratories. In the current year the regional laboratories of Lori, Gegharkunik and Syunik will be equipped. The American side will invest 4 billion drams for this purpose. In 2017 Armenia and IDA will continue the construction of Sevan Medical Center and the hospital of Artashat. On a World Bank loan the Armenian government will carry out construction worth 837 million drams. Another 860 million drams will be invested in acquisition of modern equipment, medical supplies and furniture for Vanadzor Medical Center. An investment of 25 billion drams is expected under 42 projects in the spheres of health care in 2017. A number of medical institutions will create new services and acquire modern equipment on loans, savings or grants.