Bribes'll Be Distributed One or Two Days Prior to Election to Keep Rates Low

Electoral bribes are rumored to be distributed in Spitak town of Lori region a few days prior to the parliamentary elections. The people of Spitak told Lragir.am that they have learned that mainly the Republican Party and PAP will distribute money but not now. According to them, the electoral bribes will be distributed one or two days prior to the voting day to prevent a race among those who will be distributing the money and not to boost the rates. According to information from people of Spitak, it is clear that PAP will be distributing money. On March 10 Gagik Tsarukyan, the leader of PAP and Tsarukyan bloc, held a rally in the town. People tell some of them saw how the regional members of Tsarukyan bloc exchanged big amounts of dollars in the local exchange office. “They say they exchanged dollars to distribute electoral bribes,” the people of Spitak tell. In Lori region 6 candidates are running for parliament under the rating-based procedure. Three of them are in a tough race with one another. They are Arkady Hambardzumyan, the head of the Republican parliamentary group Vahram Baghdasaryan, and the Republican MP Karen Karapetyan who has recently been critical about the Republicans. The mayor of Spitak Gagik Sahakyan told Lragir.am that at this stage they make vows to people but do not give electoral bribes. He noted that the candidate whom he supports does not have money to give out electoral bribes. “Is a vow a bribe? A vow is a word that must be fulfilled,” the mayor said. Sahakyan added that he believes that if the elections are fair, the Republicans will win. On the other hand, he said, Serzh Sargsyan lost the presidential election in Spitak in 2013.