Azerbaijani Side Used Anti-tank Grenade Launchers

On March 9 and in the night of March 10 the enemy breached the ceasefire over 30 times at the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflicting forces, firing over 550 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. In the eastern direction the Azerbaijani armed forces used ISTIGLAL and SVD sniper rifles (92 shots) and an 82 mm mortar (1 projectile).

On March 10 and in the night of March 11 the enemy breached the ceasefire 30 times, firing 100 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. In the eastern direction the Azerbaijani armed forces used mounted anti-tank grenade launchers (3 projectiles) and an 82 mm mortar in the northern direction (1 projectile).

The front unit of the Defense Army mostly abstained from answering, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic informed.