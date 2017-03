On March 5 and in the morning of March 6 the enemy violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani armed forces over 55 times, firing around 1000 times. In the northeastern direction of the front line the Azerbaijani armed forces used a 60 mm mortar and an underbarrel grenade launcher, firing two projectiles, the press office of the MoD of Artsakh Republic informed.