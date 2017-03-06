"Can You Imagine Military Depending on One Source of Imports of Fuel?"

The obstacle to importing kerosene to Armenia from Iran indicates that Armenia depends on Russia in imports of liquid fuel from Russia, the doctor of economics Ashot Yeghiazaryan said in an interview with Lragir.am. Note that Aragg OJSC has not been able to get customs clearance for 460 tons of kerosene imported from Iran. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has recently announced in parliament that the problem is quality. Then he linked this issue to the problem of the condition of the military equipment on the days of the April war. “We have low quality oil products on the market, you remember very well that during the April events we had many cases when our military equipment did not work for that reason,” Karen Karapetyan said. Yenok Azaryan, the director of the Armenian National Institute of Standards, has announced that the obstacle is related to EAEU technical regulations on oil products. According to Azaryan, the EAEU technical regulations on oil products are already effective in Armenia, which provide for sulfur levels. And the level of sulfur in the kerosene exceeds the allowed levels. Ashot Yeghiasaryan says this situation was expected because Russia is trying to strengthen its monopoly on imports of carbohydrates and liquid fuel to Armenia. “And the adoption of this technical regulation is evidence that aside from applying customs duties they are also an obstacle to imports from third countries to EAEU. In any case, it is possible to justify that goods do not comply with technical regulations. In this specific case it is hard to claim what quality of goods is meant but it is clear that the application of technical standards within the framework of the EAEU intends to complicate, and eventually rule out and ban imports from other countries,” Ashot Yeghiazaryan said. According to him, liquid fuel is strategic goods and if Armenia has dependence on Russia with regard to this product, it’s security is undermined. “Can you imagine having all military equipment depend on one source of imports of fuel?” he said, adding that the government should think about it. The economist reminds that at one time Russia thwarted the plan of laying out a pipeline from Iran to Armenia to transport oil products. “Iran had proposed laying out an oil pipeline to Ararat region, Armenia, as well as build a terminal which would allow buying fuel at much lower prices and not to be in dependence on one country. In terms of energy dependence it was a very important program but it was not fulfilled because it was not in line with Russia’s interests. Now they can restrict imports of goods that are not desired, entirely tie them and keep Armenia in dependence,” he added.