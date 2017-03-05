Situation at Line of Contact

On March 4 and in the night of March 5 the enemy violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani armed forces 55 times using firearms of different calibers, firing over 600 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. The Azerbaijani armed forces used 60 and 82 mm mortars, firing 5 projectiles in the eastern direction of the line of contact. The front units of the Defense Army keep the operative-tactical situation under control, the press office of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic informed.