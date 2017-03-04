On March 4, at about 12:15 am, the air force of the army destroyed the Azerbaijani ORBITER UAV in the eastern section of the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani armed forces. The subdivisions of the Defense Army continue to control the land and air borders of Artsakh and undertake pre-emptive actions in case of necessity, the press office of Artsakh MoD informed. Note that the ORBITER UAV is produced in Israel, it costs 500,000 USD and more.
Artsakh Air Force Struck Azerbaijani UAV
- Country - 04 March 2017, 22:05