Artsakh Air Force Struck Azerbaijani UAV

On March 4, at about 12:15 am, the air force of the army destroyed the Azerbaijani ORBITER UAV in the eastern section of the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani armed forces. The subdivisions of the Defense Army continue to control the land and air borders of Artsakh and undertake pre-emptive actions in case of necessity, the press office of Artsakh MoD informed. Note that the ORBITER UAV is produced in Israel, it costs 500,000 USD and more.