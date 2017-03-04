Artsakh Air Force Struck Azerbaijani UAV

  • Lragir.am
  • Country - 04 March 2017, 22:05
On March 4, at about 12:15 am, the air force of the army destroyed the Azerbaijani ORBITER UAV in the eastern section of the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani armed forces.

The subdivisions of the Defense Army continue to control the land and air borders of Artsakh and undertake pre-emptive actions in case of necessity, the press office of Artsakh MoD informed.

Note that the ORBITER UAV is produced in Israel, it costs 500,000 USD and more.

