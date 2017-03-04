Night at Line of Contact Was Relatively Calm

The night at the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani armed forces on March 3 was relatively calm. The enemy breached the ceasefire over times, firing around 380 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. In the eastern direction of the front line the Azerbaijani armed forces used also a D-44 cannon and 60 mm mortar, firing 9 projectile. The front units of the Defense Army maintain total control over the front line, the press office of the MoD of Artsakh Republic informed.