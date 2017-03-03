Azerbaijani Media Informed About One Death

The Azerbaijani opposition media Maydan TV has found out that the Azerbaijani army has had one more death on the past few days which has not been reported by the Ministry of Defense of that country. It is stated that Suleyman Suleymanov, 19, died in the result of clashes with the Armenian forces. Suleymanov is from Dash Salahli village in Ghazakh region. The head of the village has confirmed his death. According to Maydan TV, the serviceman died in fights in the Aghjabeid-Beylagan direction.