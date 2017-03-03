"We'll not Hesitate to Use Every Means Available in Our Arsenal to Ensure Security of People of Artsakh": Serzh Sargsyan

On the occasion of Diplomat’s Day, President Serzh Sargsyan visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and met with staff of the Ministry, Heads of the RA representations and consular offices abroad.The President of Armenia tasked the diplomats on a number of issues aimed at Armenia’s proper representation in the host countries and international organizations, spoke about the issues which our diplomats face today, and gave corresponding instructions.“Many probably think that diplomats are living the life of privileges. As privileged as the diplomatic service is, it is also full of responsibilities while the privileges were defined not for a posh life but for the effective protection of the interests of the country. Your mission is to present Armenia decently to the world as a peaceful, democratic country, open for a dialogue, a country, which is building a contemporary and viable economic system,” said the President of Armenia.In his address, President Sargsyan spoke also about the NK conflict, issues faced by the RA diplomatic service abroad and in different international settings, about Azerbaijan’s destructive policy, about countering the steps aimed at escalating tension in the region.“Yerevan and Stepanakert want no war, while Baku has been speaking nonstop at the highest level about war, advertising it and making heroes of the soldiers whose “heroic deeds” long ago were declared war crimes. Should Azerbaijan carry on in the same spirit, it will receive a corresponding response, just as it received days ago at the line of contact during yet another attempt of diversionary infiltration and suffered serious losses. If needed, we will not hesitate even for a second to use every means available in our arsenal to ensure the security of the people of Artsakh. Today, the Armenian troops, which stand firmly on their land and know exactly what they are fighting for, is the main containment factor against a large-scale war in the region. Noting that in twenty-five years Armenia has been able to form a pretty substantial and positive agenda, President Sargsyan noted that our country invests its experience and efforts in making audible the issues of all-human significance and makes her contribution to their resolution by the international community.