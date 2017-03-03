Situation at Line of Contact

In the night of March 2 the situation at the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani conflicting forces remained tense. The enemy breached the ceasefire along the entire length of the line of contact 45 times, firing over 2000 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. Breaches were intensive in the eastern and northeastern directions of the line of contact. In the mentioned areas the Azerbaijani armed forces fired 111 projectiles from 60 and 82 mm mortars and grenade launchers. The activity of the enemy was suppressed in the result of the counteractions undertaken by the front units of the Defense Army, the press office of the MoD of Artsakh Republic informed.