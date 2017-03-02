Spokesperson for Artsakh MoD Described Azerbaijani Statement on Destroying Drone As Delirium

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic Senor Hasratyan has described the information released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan as delirium. “The Azerbaijani propaganda has again released delirium on the next success of its armed forces in the afternoon. This time, the imagination of the neighbor’s pseudo-campaigners targeted the “destroyed” Armenian UAV. Of course, they have not forgotten to publish with this message “undeniable evidence”, this time this is a photo… Don’t be surprised, just take this as another expression of the stupid habit…” Senor Hasratyan wrote on his Facebook page.