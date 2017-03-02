Defense Army Front Units Struck Enemy

Today afternoon the enemy continued to breach the ceasefire in the eastern (Akna) and northeastern (Martakert) directions of the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani armed forces, firing 68 projectiles from mortars and automatic mounted grenade launchers of different calibers. The front units of the Defense Army undertook adequate actions and suppressed the enemy’s aggressive activity. At the moment, the situation is relatively calm, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic informed.