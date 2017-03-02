Situation at Line of Contact

In the night of March 1 the enemy breached the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani armed forces over 100 times, firing around 1200 times in the direction of the Armenian front posts, using mortars, grenade launchers and firearms of different calibers. In the southeastern, eastern and northeastern directions the Azerbaijani armed forces fired a total of 51 projectiles from TR-107 rocket artillery stations, 0 and 82 mm mortars, anti-tank hand grenade launchers, mounted anti-tank grenade launchers, automatic and under-barrel grenade launchers. The front units of the Defense Army answered only in case of necessity, the Ministry of Defense of NKR informed.