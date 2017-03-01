Serviceman Was Killed in Artsakh

On March 1, starting from 11:25, the enemy continued to breach the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani forces using 60 and 82 mm mortars, AGS-9 and GP-25 under-barrel grenade launchers, firing 10 projectiles. In the result of the shelling initiated by the enemy on March 1, at around 16:50, the Defense Army serviceman Nver Yurik Babajanyan, 1980, got a deadly shrapnel injury in the southeastern area of the line of contact (Martuni). An investigation is carried out to find out the details of the incident, the press service of Artsakh Ministry of Defense informed.