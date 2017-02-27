The Situation at Line of Contact

On February 26 the enemy violated the ceasefire at the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijani forces 85 times, firing around 1150 times in the direction of the Armenian front posts. More intensive breaches were reported in the eastern, northeastern and northern directions. In the mentioned areas the Azerbaijani armed forces fired 9 and 27 projectiles from 60 mm and 82 mm mortars respectively. The front units of the Defense Army continue to fulfill their military task, answering in case of necessity, the press service of the MoD of Artsakh Republic informed.