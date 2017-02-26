How Azerbaijani Reconnaissance Group Was Destroyed: Artsakh MoD

The video provided by the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh pictures: a. The penetration of the enemy’s reconnaissance group and the action of the Armenian forces undertaken to render them harmless; b. The enemy’s losses (5 bodies). According to the information obtained by the relevant services of the Defense Army, the dead servicemen are the head of reconnaissance of the 181st brigade of the Azerbaijani armed forces, Major Abdullayev, the commander of the reconnaissance company of the brigade, Senior Lieutenant Ashimli Shakhlar, intelligence officer Adihusseinob and another two servicemen, including one combat engineer.