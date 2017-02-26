Front Units of Defense Army Answered

On February 25 and through the morning of February 26 the enemy continued to breach the ceasefire intensively along the entire length of the Artsakh-Azerbaijani armed forces using 122 mm D-30 and D-44 howitzer and D-44 cannons, firing over 2200 times in the direction of the Armenian posts. More intensive breaches were reported in the eastern, northeastern and northern directions. In these areas the Azerbaijani armed forces fired 113 projectiles from D-30, D-44 cannons and mortars in the direction of the Armenian posts. The enemy also fired cannons (18 projectiles) in the direction of Talish village. The front units of the Defense Army answered to suppress the enemy’s aggressive actions, the MoD of Artsakh Republic informed.